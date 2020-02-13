Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Season-high 11 dimes vs. Magic
Jackson accumulated 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), a season-high 11 assists and three rebounds during Wednesday's 116-112 overtime loss to the Magic.
Though Jackson couldn't quite find his shot, he still made sure to get his teammates involved, dropping a season-high 11 dimes. He should continue to play a significant role in the Pistons offense, as the team has entered a full rebuild and will remain without Blake Griffin (knee) for the rest of the season.
