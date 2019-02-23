Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Season-high 32 points in win

Jackson poured in 32 points (12-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Hawks on Friday.

Jackson exploded to score a season-high 32 points in Friday's win, edging Trae Young (30 points) to lead all scorers. While it's likely Jackson's huge scoring haul was due in part to Blake Griffin's ejection, the guard has taken on a larger role on offense as of late, averaging 19.8 points per game in his previous eight contests, chipping in 5.9 assists.