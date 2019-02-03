Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Season-high point total in loss
Jackson produced 29 points (11-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal over 36 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Clippers on Saturday.
Jackson went off for a season-high 29 points in Saturday's loss, draining five three-pointers -- his most in two months and second-most of the season. Jackson is on a hot streak, averaging 20.8 points and 7.5 assists over this last four games.
