Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Season-high point total in loss

Jackson went off for a season-high 29 points in Saturday's loss, draining five three-pointers -- his most in two months and second-most of the season. Jackson is on a hot streak, averaging 20.8 points and 7.5 assists over this last four games.