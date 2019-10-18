Play

Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Should be ready for opener

Coach Dwane Casey said Friday that he doesn't expect Jackson (back) to miss any time to start the regular season, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Jackson missed Wednesday's preseason finale against the Hornets due to lower back tightness, but it doesn't look like it's anything serious. Look for Jackson's status for the regular season opener to be confirmed next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories