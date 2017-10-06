Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Sitting out Friday's exhibition
Jackson (groin) will be held out of Friday's preseason game against the Hawks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Jackson will miss a second straight contest as he continues to work back from a groin injury, which he sustained at Tuesday's practice. The point guard was able to make it through a full practice Thursday, but Detroit will exercise caution with Jackson, who was limited for much of last season with nagging tendinitis in his knee. With Jackson ruled out, expect Ish Smith to get the starting nod at point guard.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Practices Thursday, uncertain for exhibition Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Questionable with groin injury Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Goes through full practice•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To take contact Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To face minutes restriction•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...