Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Sitting out Friday's exhibition

Jackson (groin) will be held out of Friday's preseason game against the Hawks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Jackson will miss a second straight contest as he continues to work back from a groin injury, which he sustained at Tuesday's practice. The point guard was able to make it through a full practice Thursday, but Detroit will exercise caution with Jackson, who was limited for much of last season with nagging tendinitis in his knee. With Jackson ruled out, expect Ish Smith to get the starting nod at point guard.