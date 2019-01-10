Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Solid efforts during loss

Jackson pitched in 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in the Pistons' 113-100 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Jackson's strong performance was a bright spot in the losing effort, and it served as an extension of his strong start to the new calendar year. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Jackson is averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 55.8 percent (including 44.4 percent from three-point range) across his first five January games. The 28-year-old is averaging a solid 10.4 shot attempts per contest during that span as well, rendering him a steady contributor to the Pistons' efforts.