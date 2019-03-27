Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Solid production in loss
Jackson amassed 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 loss to Denver.
Jackson bounced back after a terrible outing against the Warriors, playing in excess of 30 minutes for the first time in three weeks. He has been splitting time with Ish Smith but was the superior player Tuesday. Jackson is a score first point guard which limits his overall appeal and his lack of defensive numbers is always a source of frustration. The timeshare will likely continue the rest of the way making both Jackson and Smith fringe standard league options only.
