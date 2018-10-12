Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Starting Friday

Jackson (groin) will start Friday's game against the Cavaliers, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was battling tightness in his groin area during Wednesday's preseason game, but he's been able to shake off the issue, and he'll get the start at point guard Friday alongside Reggie Bullock, Stanley Johnson, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.

