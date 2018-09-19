Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Status uncertain for camp

Jackson (ankle) recently indicated that he's day-to-day and his availability for the start of training camp is uncertain, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

Jackson sat out nearly half of last season due to injury, as he missed 37 straight games due to a Grade 3 right ankle sprain. He did return to action late in the year and took the court for the final 12 games of the season, but apparently has dealt with some setbacks and has been working his way back to full strength this offseason. Considering he's still not 100 percent healthy, there's a decent chance Jackson is limited for, or needs to sit out, the start of training camp next week. Either way, it's an extremely concerning development when taking into account his past injury history and it will be a situation to monitor closely over the next few weeks. If Jackson does miss time, Ish Smith would likely take lead guard duties. Smith started 35 games in place of Jackson last year and averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 29.7 minutes.