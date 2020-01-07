Play

Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Still without clear return date

Jackson (back) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Jackson had been scheduled to have his lower-back injury re-evaluated by the Pistons' medical staff in mid-December, but the team never issued an update on his condition at that time. As such, Jackson can probably be viewed as week-to-week at this point, with no firm target date for his return likely to emerge until he resumes practicing in some capacity.

