Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Still without clear return date
Jackson (back) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Jackson had been scheduled to have his lower-back injury re-evaluated by the Pistons' medical staff in mid-December, but the team never issued an update on his condition at that time. As such, Jackson can probably be viewed as week-to-week at this point, with no firm target date for his return likely to emerge until he resumes practicing in some capacity.
