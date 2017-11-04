Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Struggles from field Friday

Jackson provided nine points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes during Friday's 105-96 win over the Bucks.

Jackson had his first single-digit scoring outing of the year Friday, though made sure to get his teammates involved while he struggled, tying his season-high eight assists. Jackson hasn't been a particularly efficient shooter throughout his career, never shooting better than 45.8 percent from the field or 35.9 percent from three in any given season, so nights like Friday's shouldn't come as too much of a shock.