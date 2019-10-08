Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Struggles in preseason opener

Jackson registered five points (2-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during the Pistons' 115-91 preseason loss to the Magic on Monday.

Jackson scuffled with his shot in his first taste of game action since last April, but he'll have several more exhibitions to straighten out. The veteran point guard will have the capable Derrick Rose looming over his shoulder this season, but Jackson has earned the starting job as the incumbent after averaging a solid 15.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 27.9 minutes last season while playing all 82 games for the first time in his career.