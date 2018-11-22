Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Struggles in Wednesday's loss
Jackson tallied just nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 loss to Houston.
Jackson failed to find any rhythm Wednesday, managing very little production anywhere outside of a pair of steals. Jackson certainly has the ability to score the ball on occasions but his lack of assists from the point guard position is a real negative. He is averaging just 3.9 for the season and 2.5 across the last week. While he remains a standard league player, his upside is limited so owners should temper their expectations.
