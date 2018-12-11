Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Tallies 15 points Monday
Jackson posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 116-102 loss to the 76ers.
Jackson fouled out in the contest, but still was able to get back on track from last game by shooting much better from the floor Monday. His energetic defense supplies plenty of steals, but also can cause his night to end early with foul trouble.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Efficient output in win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Poor shooting in win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 22 points in Friday's win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Struggles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Posted 13 points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Fires up season-high 25 in OT loss to Heat•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...