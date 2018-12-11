Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Tallies 15 points Monday

Jackson posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 116-102 loss to the 76ers.

Jackson fouled out in the contest, but still was able to get back on track from last game by shooting much better from the floor Monday. His energetic defense supplies plenty of steals, but also can cause his night to end early with foul trouble.