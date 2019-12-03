Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

Jackson (back) is making progress but won't be re-evaluated for another two weeks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Jackson has been on the shelf since Oct. 24 after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back, and he's set to miss at least two more weeks while on the mend. Considering his lengthy absence, he'll likely need additional time to get back into game shape, so his return should be expected to come in mid-to-late December at the earliest.