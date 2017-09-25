Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To face minutes restriction
Jackson will face a minutes restriction to begin the season, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Coach Stan Van Gundy said Monday that he'll take a more measured approach with Jackson this season after the point guard struggled to work back from tendinitis in his left knee in 2016-17. While the team stated earlier in September that Jackson will report to camp at full strength, it appears they'll exercise caution, with Van Gundy noting that Jackson fill initially be on a minutes limit. "We haven't decided exactly," Van Gundy said. "Maybe 12 minutes the first game, then 18, etc." With that in mind, Jackson becomes an even riskier fantasy commodity to begin the year, though if he's able to stay healthy and return to his 2015-16 form -- 18.8 PPG, 6.3 APG, 3.2 RPG -- he could be a steal in later rounds.
