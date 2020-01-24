Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To remain on similar restriction
Jackson is expected to log around 20 minutes again Friday against Memphis, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Jackson was held to 19 minutes in his return Wednesday night against the Kings, and the point guard is expected to handle a similar workload Friday evening. He managed to inflict plenty of damage in limited minutes during his first game back, pouring in 22 points while dishing out four assists in the win.
