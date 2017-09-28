Pistons' Reggie Jackson: To take contact Friday
Jackson (knee) is expected to take contact during Friday's practice, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Despite reportedly being at full strength for the start of training camp, Jackson has been eased into the action as the team attempts to avoid an additional flare up of the left knee tendinitis that plagued him for much of last season. While it's encouraging that Jackson is being upgraded to a full participant, coach Stan Van Gundy has already indicated he's going to take a cautious approach with Jackson early in the season, which likely means he'll face some sort of minutes restriction. While the exact workload remains to be seen, it still renders him somewhat of a risk in fantasy leagues, so he may fall to the later rounds.
