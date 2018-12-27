Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Totals 19 points Wednesday

Jackson recorded 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 victory over the Wizards.

Jackson continues to be a stable component of Detroit's backcourt this season, contributing double-digit points and roughly five assists in most games. Jackson did have eight turnovers Wednesday however, and will need to cut that down going forward.