Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will not play Wednesday

Jackson (groin) will be held out of Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

An MRI cleared Jackson of any structural damage to his groin, but the Pistons will still hold him out on a precautionary basis Wednesday. Consider Jackson day-to-day in advance of Friday's matchup with the Hawks, and coach Stan Van Gundy confirmed that Ish Smith will start in Jackson's place Wednesday.