Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will resume running during All-Star break
The Pistons are hoping Jackson (ankle) will progress to running during the All-Star break, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
Jackson has been limited to stationary shooting drills since shedding his walking boot a couple weeks ago, and coach Stan Van Gundy confirmed Monday that the point guard is still at least a few weeks away from returning to game action. Van Gundy said the team plans for Jackson to begin running over the break, though he noted that he's unsure when Jackson will be cleared for lateral cutting. As such, expect Ish Smith, Langston Galloway, and Dwight Buycks (illness) to continue to absorb Jackson's minutes at point guard, perhaps through the end of the month.
