Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will see more minutes Thursday

Jackson will see a slight increase in playing time Thursday against the Rockets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Jackson, who returned to play Tuesday after being sidelined for nearly three months, was limited to just 15 minutes in the win over the Suns. Now, while Jackson will still likely be somewhat limited in Thursday's game in Houston, he will at least, if necessary, be available to help close out the game. Ish Smith, despite coming off the bench again, will still likely see majority of the minutes at point guard across Thursday's contest.