Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will see more minutes Thursday
Jackson will see a slight increase in playing time Thursday against the Rockets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Jackson, who returned to play Tuesday after being sidelined for nearly three months, was limited to just 15 minutes in the win over the Suns. Now, while Jackson will still likely be somewhat limited in Thursday's game in Houston, he will at least, if necessary, be available to help close out the game. Ish Smith, despite coming off the bench again, will still likely see majority of the minutes at point guard across Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores seven points in return•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will start in return•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Could return Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Remains out Monday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Completes 4-on-4 work, could return this week•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Participates in 3-on-3 work•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...