Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will start in return
Jackson will return to action Tuesday against the Suns as the Pistons' starting point guard, and is expected to play 15-16 minutes.
Jackson's return will presumably push Ish Smith back into a reserve role. The point guard has been sidelined since Dec. 28 due to an ankle injury. His workload figures to be limited for the foreseeable future in order for the team to work him back into the swing of things.
