Pistons' Reggie Jackson: X-rays on ankle return negative

Jackson was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle following Tuesday's victory over the Pacers after X-rays returned negative, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

While the fact Jackson avoided structural damage to the ankle after departing in the third quarter, he was unable to put weight on the foot while leaving the floor and howled in pain when the injury happened, suggesting that his sprain is anything but minor. Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy said that Jackson would undergo an MRI on Wednesday in order to determine the extent of the point guard's injury, but it seems likely that Jackson will miss time. Ish Smith filled in for Jackson for the final 17 minutes of the contest and will likely enter the starting lineup for at least Thursday's game against the Magic. Langston Galloway and two-way player Dwight Buycks could also see increased run behind Smith while Jackson is out.