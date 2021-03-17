McGruder (elbow) is active for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The 29-year-old was initially considered questionable due to a sprained right elbow before being downgraded to doubtful, so it's a surprise to see he's available Wednesday. McGruder is averaging 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 21.6 minutes over his past five games.
