McGruder is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

McGruder had started in each of Detroit's last two games, but he moves back to the bench with Isaiah Livers (ankle) returning to the lineup after a one-game absence. McGruder averages 3.1 points across 9.5 minutes per game when coming off the bench (19 appearances).