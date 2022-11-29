McGruder will come off the bench Tuesday against the Knicks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
After two straight starts, McGruder will come off the bench as coach Dwane Casey switches things up, opting to start Isaiah Livers in the place of the injured Jaden Ivey (knee). It's not clear if McGruder will be in the rotation for sure.
