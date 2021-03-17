McGruder will come off the bench Wednesday against the Raptors, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

After a one-game stint in the starting five due to the absence of Wayne Ellington (groin), who is out again Wednesday, McGruder will come off the bench while Frank Jackson gets the start. McGruder should remain a part of the rotation, however. Over the past five games, he has averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 21.6 minutes.