McGruder is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 76ers due to a non-COVID illness.
McGruder was a late addition to the injury report due to a non-COVID illness, which is never a good sign. He's played only 12 total minutes over his past two appearances, so his potential absence shouldn't have a major impact on the Pistons' game plan.
