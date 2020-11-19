McGruder was traded to the Pistons on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal involving the Clippers and Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Clippers will send McGruder to the Pistons and Landry Shamet to the Nets, while Brooklyn will ship the No. 19 pick to Detroit. In exchange, the Pistons will trade Luke Kennard to the Clippers.

