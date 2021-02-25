McGruder didn't score during Wednesday's loss to New Orleans.
McGruder only played in three minutes during this one and was literally a non-factor. It was however his first appearance off the bench since Feb. 9 against Brooklyn. The Kansas State product has recorded just four total points dating back to Feb. 6.
