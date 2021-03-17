McGruder (elbow) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
McGruder is dealing with a sprained right elbow following Monday's start, and he appears unlikely to play against Toronto on Wednesday. With Wayne Ellington (groin) also doubtful, Josh Jackson and Deividas Sirvydis should see increased run for the Pistons.
