McGruder is starting Monday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
McGruder wasn't part of the Pistons' rotation over the last four games and has played just four minutes since Jan. 23. However, he'll join the starting lineup for the third time this season since Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) is out. McGruder averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 19.0 minutes per game over his first two starts this year.
