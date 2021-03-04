McGruder had 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-105 win over the Raptors.

The 29-year-old entered Wednesday's contest having appeared in only two of the past 10 games for six combined minutes, but he played an extensive role off the bench against the Raptors with the Pistons missing a handful of players. McGruder could play a similar role in the final game before the All-Star break Thursday if Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Josh Jackson (illness) and Frank Jackson (illness) remains sidelined.