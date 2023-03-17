McGruder ended Thursday's 119-100 loss to the Nuggets with 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 34 minutes.

McGruder put together a late-season special Thursday, compiling a fantastic two-way performance. At this stage, there is no point in trying to understand the Pistons' rotation. Managers can only play what's in front of them and as of right now, it is McGruder. He obviously won't be this good again anytime soon but as long as he is seeing upwards of 30 minutes, he makes for a viable asset, even in standard leagues.