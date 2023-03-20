McGruder tallied 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Heat.

By virtue of being one of the few Pistons who hasn't been on the injury report of late, McGruder has found his way into the starting five in seven straight games, and he's reached the 30-minute mark on five occasions. Though McGruder has been outside of the rotation when Detroit has been at full strength this season, he looks as though he may have a path to fantasy relevance down the stretch with the Pistons showing little motivation in bringing back Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) or Alec Burks (foot). Over his seven-game run on the top unit, McGruder is averaging 14.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals.