McGruder racked up 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 win over the Timberwolves.
McGruder logged a season-high 23 minutes in the win, scoring 11 points for the second straight game. The Pistons remain without Killian Hayes (suspension), meaning a number of fringe options have been called upon, McGruder being one of those. Prior to his past two games, McGruder was not even in the rotation, so managers need not concern themselves with his recent efforts.
