McGruder (elbow) is a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
McGruder was previously deemed available but will end up sitting out while Frank Jackson starts at shooting guard.
More News
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Coming off bench•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Available Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Questionable vs. Raptors•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Scores 13 in first start•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Running with first unit•