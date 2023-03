McGruder (ankle) isn't listed on the Pistons' injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup versus the Wizards.

McGruder sat out the first half of Detroit's back-to-back set Monday due to an ankle injury, but he'll return to action Tuesday. Killian Hayes (hand), Alec Burks (foot) and Hamidou Diallo (ankle) are all out, so McGruder, R.J. Hampton and Cory Joseph are candidates for increased roles in the backcourt against Washington.