McGruder (illness) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.
McGruder sat out Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a non-COVID illness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's rematch. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 5.4 points in 14.0 minutes per game.
