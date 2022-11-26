McGruder racked up eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Suns.

McGruder was inserted into the starting lineup Friday, seemingly the last resort for head coach Dwane Casey. Given the fact McGruder had not even seen the floor since back on November 9, this wreaks of desperation. Obviously, there is no need to make any moves from a fantasy perspective, other than managers in deeper formats who could consider him for streaming purposes in a pinch. As soon as the Pistons start getting their guys back on the floor, McGruder will likely return to being head of the cheer squad off the bench.