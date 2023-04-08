McGruder (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bulls.
McGruder will miss a ninth straight game with a sprained right foot and is one of seven Pistons players that will be in street clothes for the contest. Although McGruder appeared in just 32 games for Detroit, he averaged 16.4 minutes per game and shot 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.
