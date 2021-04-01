site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Out again Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McGruder (elbow) will not play in Thursday's game against the Wizards.
McGruder will sit out for the eighth time in the last nine games, as he continues to deal with a sprained right elbow. The Pistons will likely keep evaluating McGruder on a game-to-game basis.
