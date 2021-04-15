site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Out Friday
RotoWire Staff
McGruder (elbow) is out Friday against the Thunder.
McGruder hasn't played since March 26 while recovering from a sprained right elbow. It's not clear when he may return.
