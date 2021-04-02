site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McGruder (elbow) is out Saturday against the Knicks.
McGruder will miss a fifth straight game due to a sprained right elbow. His next chance to play is Monday against the Thunder.
