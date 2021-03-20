site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Out vs. Bulls
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McGruder (elbow) is out Sunday against the Bulls.
A sprained right elbow will keep McGruder sidelined for a third straight game. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Pacers.
