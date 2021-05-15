site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Out vs. Heat
McGruder (elbow) is out for Sunday's finale against the Heat.
McGruder ends his debut season with the Pistons having appeared in just 16 games. In 12.1 minutes per game, he averaged 5.7 points and 1.4 rebounds.
