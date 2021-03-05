McGruder tallied 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two steals and one assist in 19 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 loss to New York.

McGruder, who was coming off a 20-point performance Wednesday, poured in another 13 points in what was an otherwise empty stat line. The Pistons were without a host of regular players, so we should not expect the points production to continue post-All-Star break.