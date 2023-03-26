McGruder (foot) is questionable for Monday's matchup with Milwaukee.
The foot injury forced McGruder to the sidelines Friday, which resulted in Isaiah Livers getting the start and there were more minutes available for Eugene Omoruyi and R.J. Hampton. It'll be more of the same if he's out again Monday.
