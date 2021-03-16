McGruder is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to a sprained right elbow.
McGruder got the start Monday against the Spurs, but he picked up an injury along the way. If he's cleared to play, there's a good chance he'll start again, as Wayne Ellington (hip) is doubtful.
More News
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Scores 13 in first start•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Running with first unit•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Posts double-digit scoring again•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Erupts for 20 points in blowout win•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Doesn't score in loss•
-
Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Dealt to Pistons•